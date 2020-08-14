Opportunist in a pantsuit -- Kamala is positively Hillaryesque

Well, Biden did it at last. He announced his vice-presidential pick in the person of Kamala Harris.

The choice of Harris was clearly orchestrated. Biden was more or less forced to choose a "woman of color," and the pool of acceptable applicants was distressingly narrow. The candidate originally considered unworthy of being the presidential pick (New York Times: "She has proven to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions") is now the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Harris dropped out of the presidential race last December allegedly due to money concerns ("I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign"), though in fact she was rejected by 98 percent of Democrats. What better way to become president than through the back-door method of being VP to a man who can barely tie his shoelaces? Now she's being called the "female Obama."

Let's face it, Biden's cognitive decline means, flat out, that his VP pick is essentially the presidential nominee for the Democrats. There is even talk of ditching Creepy Joe and just going with Harris. (Hmm. If that happens, what will her VP choice be limited to, since the "woman of color" category is already filled?)

At any rate, Harris's gender is a deliberate attempt to court the vote of women – you know, the middle-class suburban moms of this nation (MSNBC: "She cares about women's issues, she cares about equality deep within her soul"). So, as a middle-class woman, here are my thoughts about Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris is an ambitious woman who will stop at nothing to claw her way upwards – sleeping with the mayor, jailing thousands of people for the same crimes she herself committed, engaging in character assassinations for anyone she dislikes, purportedly getting a facelift. You name it, she's done it.

But is that what voters want? Does an ambitious, grasping, power-mad "woman of color" – who is ranked "most liberal compared to all U.S. senators" – fulfill the political requirements of the average middle-class mom? I doubt it.

Harris is a political chameleon. That's why it's easy for her to dump any scruples she claims she previously had. When Biden was accused of sexual harassment and assault, she claimed to believe the accusers. ("I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.") Now she shamelessly abandoned the assaulted women to advance her career. She's a chameleon, willing and able to change her story between one breath and the next, for the sake of her power-mad goal. Shades of Hillary, folks.

Now, by smearing Trump supporters as bigots, she hopes to advance her career. And she will do, say, claim, or support anything to further that ambition. And of course, anyone who criticizes Harris is automatically a racist and a sexist. Hold her up to any standards – any standards at all – and you're a racist and a sexist.

"Just last week a group of abortion lobbyists – officials from Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Emily's List, others – sent a letter to media organizations around the country about Biden's upcoming VP pick," reports Tucker Carlson. "It was addressed to editors, news directors, reporters. The choice of a vice-presidential candidate was almost certain to be a black woman, they said. They were right. And they wanted to warn reporters that in the wake of George Floyd's death, any critical coverage of Joe Biden's VP pick would amount to 'systemic racism.' It wasn't guidance; it was an unveiled threat."

Now, despite all evidence to the contrary, the New York Times is branding Harris as a "pragmatic moderate."

No, she's not.

Harris supports all the kooky leftist agenda issues on the table. She redefined the violent, murderous anarchists attacking our cities as a "coalition of conscience" and the "heroes of our time." She covered up sex-abuse crimes of priests, buried records and took cash from church officials. She has connections to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. She supports reparations. She is rabidly pro-abortion. She said she would use executive orders for gun control if elected president. She supports forcing schools to let boys compete in girls' sports. She wants to adopt the Green New Deal.

A "pragmatic moderate"? Not even close.

Even many liberals aren't happy with Biden's choice, knowing she will alienate the very people she's supposed to attract (namely, women). Progressive reporter Michael Tracey tweeted, "Kamala's past as a hardline prosecutor doesn't endear her to left-wing voters, and her more recent embrace of an Extremely Online activist rhetorical style doesn't endear her to 'Law and Order' voters. So she's in a weird political 'no man's land.' Who's her natural constituency? … Terrible pick from a strategic perspective, a governing perspective – every perspective, really. There's a good chance Kamala repels more voters than she attracts. This was about party brokers / interest groups imposing their will on Biden, and him capitulating."

Nor are Biden supporters overly pleased. "Some remain bitter about her attacks on Biden during primary debates last year, saying they bring into question her loyalty to the former vice president," notes CNBC. "Others argue that she's too ambitious and that she will be solely focused on becoming president herself. … 'I think a good number of people closest to Joe are pushing against Kamala, including me,' a Chicago-based businessman backing Biden told CNBC. 'I don't like her, and I don't like the way she campaigned. She seems not loyal at all and very opportunistic.'" [Emphasis added.]

Over and over again, those descriptors come up. Opportunistic. Ambitious. When politicians (who already, by definition, possess these traits) are overly endowed with these maladies, you can expect the regular citizens to suffer at the hands of their ambition.

In short, smart people don't vote by race or gender. They look at the candidate's record, accomplishments, motives and past.

Dumb people vote by race and/or gender. I guess the victory of the Biden/Harris ticket will determine how many dumb people there are in America. (In fact, the people who are endorsing Harris are, well, cringeworthy.)

A vote for Biden/Harris is NOT a vote for women. Or America.

