Oprah soundly spanked for encouraging white people to admit that they're 'racist'

In response to a video in which Oprah Winfrey encourages white people to admit they are racist, radio legend Rush Limbaugh pummeled the popular black author and former television host.

"This country is defined by people who came from nothing, like she did," Limbaugh said on his national broadcast Wednesday.

"How in the world did she do it with so much white privilege and so much racism? Who in the world screwed up and let The Oprah become a billionaire? Which one of you white people made that mistake? Was it one of the King brothers who was her first syndicator? Who was it? Somebody really goofed up big time allowing The Oprah to become a billionaire. And not just a billionaire but one of the most powerful people in the country."

Limbaugh was reacting to Winfrey's discussion with NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho on a recent episode of "The Oprah Conversation," as several white guests admitted their racism.

Winfrey said, "There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people – the caste system that's been put in place – but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness."

"[Whites have a] leg up," she maintained. "You still have your whiteness. That's what the term 'white privilege' is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue."

Limbaugh noted that Oprah was promoting a new book in her book club titled, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson, which Winfrey said "provides a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be."

Limbaugh responded: "So a new way of looking at, a new way of identifying, a new way of seeing racial inequality. Why would they need a new way? Maybe the term racism, racist is falling by the wayside? Maybe 'cause people are tired of it? Like I think people are worn out on hurricane forecasts. I think people's emotions over – every one of them is a catastrophe. Every one of them is gonna destroy your house. Every one of them is gonna kill your kids. Every one of them is gonna flood you out. Every one of them is gonna make sure the grocery store has got nothing in it. Every one of them is gonna ruin your car.

"None of that ever happens. People are worn out. The emotional reservoir is empty. And I think there's so many people who are racists and there's so much racism, and America so sucks and America is so mean, America's so evil, they need a new way to explain how bad America is. So now America has a caste system.

"Isabel Wilkerson says she was honored and thrilled that The Oprah had chosen her book. Oh, Lordy, isn't it such an exciting day. We have an American caste system now. It's a new way of explaining how black people don't have a chance. Except, of course, for The Oprah. And except, of course, pick your successful black person. They're all over the place. I guess we need some exemptions.

"So there's a white caste system. You white people have a leg up no matter how poor, no matter how powerless, no matter how ineffective, no matter how stupid, dumb, and hayseed you are, you still have more power than anybody else."

