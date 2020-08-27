Paralyzed Madison Cawthorn stands as he urges Americans to 'be a radical for liberty'

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

GOP congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn urged his fellow Americans to “be a radical for liberty” as he rose to his feet at the Republican National Convention.

The 25-year-old North Carolina candidate was left paralyzed from the waist down after a car accident when he was 18 and campaigns on the idea that overcoming his own personal tragedy makes him better fit to represent his fellow Americans.

“I know something about adversity,” he said Wednesday night at the RNC, describing the accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down and his fight to “make a difference.”

TRENDING: 'It's full of crap, just like you': GOP mayor responds to insults by naming sewage plant after left-wing comedian

“I choose to fight for the future, to seize the high ground and retake the Shining City on a Hill,” he said. “While the radical left wants to dismantle, defund, and destroy, Republicans, under President Trump’s leadership, want to rebuild, restore and renew.”

“The American idea my ancestors fought for during the Revolutionary War is as exciting and revolutionary today as it was 250 years ago,” he continued.

“I say to Americans who love our country – young and old – be a radical for freedom,” Cawthorn said, as he began to rise to his feet. “Be a radical for liberty. Be a radical for our republic. For which I stand.”

WATCH:

Several women have accused Cawthorn of aggressive sexual behavior before his political career — allegations which Cawthorn has denied.

“There is a big difference between a failed advance and being forceful, to the extent that’s possible when you’re a paraplegic,” Cawthorn campaign spokesman John Hart told the DCNF August 16. “If being guilty of an awkward, failed advance is a disqualifying event every male in public office should resign.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]