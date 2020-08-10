Pelosi confirms: China would prefer Joe Biden as president

The conflict between the United States and China has intensified in recent months.

President Trump has blamed Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to address the decades-old trade imbalance. And there's the dispute over control of international waters off China's shores, the breaching of Hong Kong's sovereignty and America's reliance on Chinese products.

Now, CNN reports U.S. intelligence officials believe China "prefers" that Trump not be re-elected.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham: 'Somebody needs to go to jail for this'

The intel community said Russia, meanwhile, is working to "denigrate" Biden.

"We assess that China prefers that President Trump -- whom Beijing sees as unpredictable -- does not win reelection," said William R. Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center in a statement updating the election threat landscape heading into the November election.

"China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the intelligence community's assessment, that China prefers Biden, in an interview Sunday with CNN.

Do you agree that China prefers Joe Biden as president instead of Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (11 Votes) 8% (1 Votes)

"China would prefer Joe Biden." - Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gI1RHmFNOu — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 9, 2020

The Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted Pelosi seemed to think it was a good thing that China prefers the Democratic nominee.

The blog noted that Biden's son, Hunter, benefited from a huge investment in his company from China while Joe Biden was vice president. The deal was made, in fact, when the Bidens traveled together to China on Air Force Two.

"Yes, Nancy, China would much prefer Biden because Biden is happy to put their interests before America's," Twitchy wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter: "Of course they would. You think they invested $1,500,000,000 with Hunter Biden because of his stellar record? The Bidens have been bought by China."