Pennsylvania private schools form 'Christian school district'

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Two suburban Philadelphia private schools have merged to create what they are calling a "Christian school district" and plan to have full-time, in-person classes this fall.

The schools — Berks Christian School and West-Mont Christian Academy in Pottstown — will remain as separate schools but have officialized the partnership in which they will share a single leadership team.

"It has been a very exciting week at BCS as we announced creating a Christian school district with our friends from West-Mont Christian Academy!" a post on the BCS Facebook page reads.

According to BCS, the process to merge the school's resources to create a Christian school district serving three counties was in the works before the coronavirus pandemic. Both schools offer preschool through 12th-grade education.

