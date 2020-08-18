Photos reveal Bill Clinton getting massage from Epstein victim, 22

Photographs obtained by DailyMail.com show Bill Clinton getting a massage during a trip on the late Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express" jet.

Chauntae Davies, then 22, is seen rubbing the shoulders of Clinton during a stopover in Portugal on a trip to Africa in 2002.

The former president is seated on waiting room chairs while Davies is kneeling on the chair behind him. Clinton had complained, during the lengthy trip, of kinks in his neck, DailyMail.com reported.

It was Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former madame who now is in jail on charges of sex trafficking, who encouraged Davies, a masseuse, to give the massage.

"The images show Clinton dressed in a yellow button down shirt and beige slacks with his hands resting on his lap, as he leaned back while Davies knelt on a chair behind him for a better angle," the paper said. "In a second image, Clinton seems to be smiling in relief as a sweatpants clad Davies massages him."

Davies, who has alleged she was raped by Epstein several times after being recruited by Maxwell, described Clinton on that trip as a "complete gentleman."

"Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him," she said.

"He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kinks in our former president's neck," she said.

Epstein, Maxwell and others accompanied Clinton on the trip to Africa in September 2002. DailyMail.com said it was part of a project for Clinton's foundation to raise awareness about poverty and the AIDS crisis in the continent.

Clinton's office previously confirmed that he was on the plane four times along with staff members and his Secret Service detail. But flight logs from the private jet show he was aboard for at least 26 flights.

Clinton has denied knowing at the time of Epstein's crimes.

The publishing of the photographs comes as Clinton is scheduled to address the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The London Sun published in January photographs of Clinton and Davies, although they did not show her giving him a massage.

The Sun reported, "The star-studded group – which included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker – visited Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, Johannesburg and Cape Town in a five-day humanitarian trip."

The paper said there was suggestion "that Clinton, Spacey, 60, or Tucker, 48, did anything wrong during the tour, or knew of Maxwell's alleged activities on Epstein's behalf, or the abuse Chauntae suffered at his hands."

WND reported in July that according to unsealed court documents, Clinton also was on Epstein's "Orgy Island."

The documents were made public as part of the legal case against Maxwell.

Fox News reported the court documents, including those from a civil case against Maxwell, could shed light on Maxwell's relationship with Epstein, whose death in a New York prison last year was ruled a suicide.

"The data include records of a 2011 meeting between accuser Virginia Giuffre and her lawyers where she talked about the powerful people in Epstein's orbit who she said either flew on his private Boeing 727 or stayed on his private island in the Caribbean," the report said.

One of the powerful people identified as being on the island was Bill Clinton.

Maxwell's lawyers had tried to stop the release of the papers, but the judge ordered them made public.

They include a conversation accuser Giuffre had with her lawyers:

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Giuffre said she had asked Epstein about Clinton's presence on the island.

"When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here?" a lawyer asked.

"On the island," Guiffre said.

"When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there?"

She replied: "Ghislaine, Emmy, and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York."

Guiffre said there were four or five villas on the island, and "we all stayed in the villas."

Asked if there were "sexual orgies" regularly on the island, she said, "Yes."

Maxwell is charged with six counts of sex trafficking involving minors from 1994 to 1997. She has pleaded not guilty, and the trial is set for July 2021. Laura Menninger, her attorney, called the indictment "meritless."

Many photographs have been published of Clinton with Epstein's retinue.