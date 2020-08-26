SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Photos of white male profs to be taken down at college, thanks to Black Lives Matter

Area to become space for students to 'represent their own voices'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2020 at 5:09pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a statement on the Black Lives Matter protests, the chair of the University of Oklahoma Department of Political Science has announced the removal of a swath of photos of retired professors that hangs in the department’s entryway, pointing out it consists only of “white male faces.”

“We will transform the entryway to our department on the second floor of Dale Hall Tower,” the statement from Chair Scott Robinson reads. “One of the walls of this entry includes the images of retired members of our department, a set that exclusively includes white male faces.”

“This will be replaced with a space in which our current students can express themselves and represent their own voices.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×