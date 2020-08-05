SECTIONS
Police officer's 'good deed' gets him suspended without pay

Trying to return a lost wallet puts him in hot water

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2020 at 3:24pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A veteran Montreal police constable who wanted to perform a good deed has ended up getting suspended without pay.

Ghyslain Lavoie, who has 26 years of experience in law enforcement, was found to have violated two portions of the Quebec police ethics code while trying to return a lost wallet in 2017, the Montreal Gazette is reporting, citing a provincial investigation.

The newspaper says Lavoie was working the night shift in August that year when a citizen approached him and handed him a wallet belonging to the daughter of a local lawyer.

