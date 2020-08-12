Portland residents complain as destruction bleeds into their neighborhoods

By Jake Dima
Portland residents are complaining after agitators started fires, sprayed graffiti and sparred with police in their neighborhoods, The Oregonian reported.
Police pushed demonstrators into Portland residential neighborhood Kenton after agitators set fire to a police union building, according to The Oregonian in a Tuesday report. The demonstrators blocked a road with picnic tables and road barrier signs. The confrontation with police lasted past midnight, according to the outlet.
“The violence and fires have definitely disturbed my family,” Kenton resident Billy Burch told The Oregonian. “Having to close all of the windows so that tear gas doesn’t get in isn’t fun as we don’t have air conditioning.”
“Lots of people worked hard to make our little neighborhood pleasant and to help the local businesses stay open,” one Reddit user wrote in a post about Kenton, The Oregonian reported.
“Now it’s trashed. This was not a BLM protest, this was a tantrum by a bunch of entitled kids,” the user continued.
Two elderly women in their 70s were reportedly doused with paint in East Portland, another residential area, after they confronted vandals, according to the outlet.
The mob also damaged a dumpster outside of a black-owned restaurant called Po’Shine’s, according to the local outlet.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
