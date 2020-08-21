Portland truck attack suspect Marquise Love surrenders: police

(FOX NEWS) Portland police have arrested the 25-year-old man accused of viciously attacking a truck driver who was seen on video being violently beaten, jail records show.

Marquise Lee Love turned himself in and was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time, according to jail records. He was charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies, records show.

Police later confirmed the arrest in a news release shared on Twitter.

