SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Professor: American Dream is a 'damaging' ideology to black people

'White supremacy and inequality are cemented into the foundations of all our major institutions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2020 at 5:08pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The American Dream is often described as striving to attain success through hard work and dedication amid vast opportunities — that anyone can succeed in this country if they work hard.

However, one professor said she believes this idea is harmful to black Americans.

San Francisco State University Assistant Professor of Management Verónica Caridad Rabelo was recently asked during a virtual panel August 4 focused on anti-racism about what behaviors and patterns can perpetuate rather than counteract “anti-black racism.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×