Profs to white parents: Keep your kids in public schools to show you're not racist

'White America owes black students a large educational debt'

Published August 18, 2020 at 2:11pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A pair of Minnesota professors say one of the ways in which white parents can demonstrate a commitment to “anti-racism” is to keep their children in public schools.

The University of Minnesota’s Abby Rombalski and Carleton College’s Anita Chikkatur, both professors of education, write in MinnPost.com that (white) parents who transfer their kids to private or charter schools end up putting funding for public schools “at serious risk.”

“White America owes Black students a large educational debt,” Rombalski and Chikkatur argue. Maintenance of public school enrollment, along with “yes” votes for property tax increases (a major source of education funding), are ways to help pay that debt.

