Protesters build guillotine outside Jeff Bezos's home

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A group of protesters has built a guillotine outside the Washington, DC home of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, videos show.

Video footage captured by the Washington Examiner’s Nick Rowan shows protesters building a guillotine — a device used during the French Revolution to behead nobility — outside Bezos’s home.

The incident comes a day after Forbes reported that Bezos’s net-worth had risen by $4.9 billion, making him the first person in the world to obtain a $200 billion fortune.

The protesters built the guillotine as part of their demands for a $30 minimum wage for Amazon workers, according to the Washington Examiner. Some of those in the crowd were holding signs that said The Congress Of Essential Workers (TCOE) and Demand DC.

TCOE’s Twitter page describes the group as a “collaborative network of essential workers fighting for the elimination of billionaires, wealth redistribution & protection of the working class.”

“Give a good reason why we don’t deserve a $30 minimum wage when this man makes $4,000-a-second,” former Amazon employee Chris Smalls said, according to the Examiner.

“I don’t know about ya’ll,” Smalls says in another video, “But there’s no way in hell we’re going to let this moment pass. No way. No way in hell.”

“Hey, Jeff Bezos, I’m going to let you know something today: we are just getting started,” Smalls continues. “We’re going to go to every single location you’ve got across the country and set up shop until you meet our demands as workers.”

He then proceeds to chant, “If we don’t get it,” to which the crowd responds “shut it down.”

The incident follows a similar occurrence in June where protesters set up a guillotine in front of Bezos’s home, the New York Post reported.

