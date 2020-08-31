SECTIONS
Politics
Ratcliffe: I filed 'crimes reports' over intel leaks

'Those investigations are moving forward'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2020 at 9:21am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says he has made multiple “crimes reports” related to leaks of classified information.

Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman who has overseen the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies since May, also defended his decision to shift election security briefings from in-person to in writing over concerns about leaks and politicization during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News.

“There are investigations” into potentially illegal leaks and that “I know that because I’ve made a number of what are called crimes reports in connection since I’ve been the DNI," Ratcliffe said. "When I become aware of intelligence community information that is disclosed unlawfully, I do what’s called a crimes report — I’ve done that now on a number of occasions, and so those investigations are moving forward.”

