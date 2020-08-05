SECTIONS
Record economic growth expected to be confirmed

To come just before election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2020 at 9:14am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The economy is on course for a record jump in gross domestic product in the third quarter, which will be announced shortly before November’s election.

"I certainly think it will be double digits," said Doug Holtz-Eakin, the president of the center-right economic think tank American Action Forum who was also the chief economic policy adviser to Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.

The existing record for GDP growth is the 16.7% annual rate set in the first quarter of 1950. Several projections expect GDP growth in the third quarter of 2020, which will be announced on Oct. 29, just days before the Nov. 3 election, to eclipse that figure.

