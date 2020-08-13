The remedy to the godless left's hatred and angst

The 20th century introduced Marxist, atheist emptiness to the masses in the West. It may be argued that with it came the notion of life as a meaningless burden. With no heaven ahead and no hell to fear, the conscience was deemed an unnecessary relic from the past.

Only the empirically observable was to be considered real, eternity regarded as a non-existent possibility. This paved the way for the current focus solely on the material dimension and hedonist pleasure, selfishness hailed as the goal of life. "You live only once, do what you want," is the leftist slogan.

In my book New Left Tyranny: The Authoritarian Destruction of our Way of Life," I analyze the process in which these trends have weakened the very core of the West.

Atheism has taught the past generations that the search for the meaning of life in religious philosophy is a dead end. Traditional values, precisely those that made our civilization such a massive success, are to be scorned, hated and abandoned. This is what the young are taught now, at our neo-Marxist universities. It produces a generation of restless, millennial Antifa youngsters who are easily exploited and controlled by cunning grown-ups.



Since the New Left, neo-Marxist student revolutions in the 1960s, the message has been that free sex, legalizing drugs, abortion, breaking up the traditional family, demonizing the Judeo-Christian roots of society and opting for a borderless society without ethical boundaries is the way to acquire mental balance and contentment in life. The atheist gospel is that Marx brings Utopia.

It may be argued that this massive atheist push has removed the collective ability and knowledge of how to acquire mental peace. What was wrong before is right now. What was truth before is a lie now. As the level of reality beyond empirical science seems collectively dead to the young minds of America, hatred and division consumes society.

In the quest to implement materialism and self-indulgence as the road to happiness, the very God-given meaning of life – namely to love one another and not only oneself – got lost.

The booming suicide epidemic in the West is but one of the effects of this trend. It is fear, anguish and an excruciating discomfort that characterizes the peaceless heart.

The central Christian dogmas pave the way for an existential inner peace in the midst of turmoil. That is what religion promises, to show humanity a way out of this worldly misery.

Today, drugs and a broad variety of narcotics consume the West, both in the form of prescription drugs as well as illicit drugs. It is a multi-billion-dollar industry. It serves the purpose of bestowing upon its users a few hours of peace.

Sex as a drug becomes a similar type of remedy, prescribed as a quick fix that lifts the pain of life for a few seconds. The New Left apostles have been very careful to hide from public knowledge and demonize the recipe to the lasting peace of God, thereby depriving whole generations of its bliss.

Tormented by mental anguish, the chronic inner pain and discomfort becomes excruciating. Suicide is perceived as the only way out. As Mother Maria of Paris asserted, when life is not illumined with love, it becomes an abomination and a heavy burden.

"The most important thing that happens between God and the human soul is to love and to be loved," wrote the Greek Orthodox Kallistos Kataphygiotis. To love means to give to another, to treat others the same way you wish for others to treat you. Love is not self-contained; it gives that which is good to the best of its ability to another human being or living creature. It is the very aim of our existence and the path to inner peace.

Sometimes we miss the mark because we fail to remember that the aim of the Christian doctrine is to love others. Disconnected from the spiritual love and realm of the Creator, Christianity merely becomes a cultural heritage, a passive road to nothingness.

Christianity teaches that Christ opened the door to the possibility of love. The entry into peace is not the end, but the starting point. The spiritual birth is a beginning of the journey toward accomplishing his commandment summed up in two parts: Love God and love your fellow human beings.

Make the world a better place for others to the best of your ability every day.