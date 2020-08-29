Remote-working Americans shell out $30,000 for tiny home offices

(ZERO HEDGE) As the COVID-19 pandemic struck fast and hard, years of changes are transforming the economy in a matter of quarters. For instance, the trend of remote work continues to erupt, allowing folks to work at home instead of corporate offices.

The next-generation work environment could be one's back yard. People have been shelling out $30,000 for tiny home offices post-pandemic.

Yahoo Finance said Colorado-based Studio Shed is building tiny home offices for an average cost of $20,000 to $30,000. The sheds are commonly installed in the backyard of a home, allow white-collar folks to work from home but removed from the main house.

