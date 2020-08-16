Replace cops in schools with ... 'ethnic studies'?

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico recently played host to one of the latest protests against having police in K-12 schools.

According to the Daily Lobo, some 150 “young people, students, teachers and community members” gathered outside of the Albuquerque Public Schools central office to demand school resource officers, or SROs, be defunded.

The reason? You guessed it: A police presence “contribute[s] to the criminalization of Black and Brown communities and aggravate[s] the school-to-prison pipeline.”

Read the full story ›