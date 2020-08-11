Report: U.S. may block Americans from re-entry if they're exposed to coronavirus

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

Proposed changes to immigration rules include blocking citizens or legal residents from reentry if an official thinks that they have been exposed to or infected with the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

President Donald Trump has already denied entry to foreigners traveling from coronavirus hot spots such as China and most of Europe from entering the U.S., the Times reported Monday. The proposed changes to the regulations would expand governmental power to address returning Americans and foreigners who legally reside in the states.

These new regulations would allow a government official who “reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease,” to prevent the individual from re-entering, the Times reported, though the draft of the proposed legislation obtained by the Times does not explicitly say how long citizens or legal residents might have to wait to re-enter.

TRENDING: Fake licenses flood U.S. ahead of election, sparking voter-fraud concerns

Breaking News: President Trump is considering allowing border officials to temporarily block Americans suspected of having the coronavirus from returning to the U.S. https://t.co/f9ENuNMtGH pic.twitter.com/BtPkDVbIrc — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2020

If a citizen or legal resident is restricted by a federal official from re-entering the country, the draft says that the restriction should “include appropriate protections to ensure that no constitutional rights are infringed,” the Times reported.

The “C.D.C. expects that any prohibition on the introduction of U.S. citizens or L.P.R.s from abroad would apply only in the rarest of circumstances, when required in the interest of public health, and be limited in duration,” the draft says, according to the Times.

Should the U.S. block Americans from re-entry if they're exposed to coronavirus overseas? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 44% (4 Votes) 56% (5 Votes)

It’s unclear when the proposed changes might be approved or formally announced, the Times reported. According to officials, there are currently no restrictions against re-entry for citizens or legal residents over concerns of spreading a communicable disease like the coronavirus, the Times reported.

The government is authorized to give additional health screenings and impose quarantines on citizens or legal residents re-entering the country, the Times reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]