Researcher suspected of transferring info to China arrested for destroying hard drive

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- UCLA researcher Guan Lei has been arrested for destroying a hard drive during an FBI investigation into Chinese theft of sensitive software and technical data, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lei is being charged with throwing a hard drive into a dumpster near his residence on July 25, days after initially being interviewed by investigators.

Later, Guan attempted to board a flight to China and was detained by the FBI, who asked to see his computer. When he refused, the hard drive was recovered. According to the complaint, the drive was “irreparably damaged” and “all previous data associated with the hard drive appears to have been removed deliberately and by force.”

