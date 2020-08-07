Is the rioters' hate a life-sustainable force?

Let's pause for a moment to examine the philosophical side of anarchy.

If there is one word to define the far-left unrest currently spreading across America, it would be "hate." Additional words include rage, anger, fury, but "hate" trumps everything else. The rioters, anarchists, demonstrators, agitators, even the "Karens" and "Kens" are united by a single bitter emotion that drives their behavior. It's very sad.

While this hatred has come into sharper focus in the last few months, it's certainly nothing new. (Feminists have been preaching it for years.) The manifestations of this recent upwelling of hate include riots, anarchy, arson, theft, sabotage, vandalism, harassment, "canceling," intimidation, assault and murder. Have I missed anything? If so, please add it to the mix.

Unlike social revolutions that have swept nations in the past, where agitators rebelled against a tyrannical government and hardships beyond endurance, these spoiled young people are rioting against the very things they take for granted: freedom and abundance. I guess they want less of both.

(I don't see a lot of people who have escaped oppressive régimes and clawed their way to America taking part in these riots. When an immigrant does act with such ingratitude – Ilhan Omar springs to mind – we rightfully condemn her as an ungrateful jerk.)

American Greatness reports, "The deranged Antifa mob that has rioted in Portland, Oregon, for 60 consecutive days is full of 'mentally ill, frothing-at-the-mouth individuals' who seem 'almost catatonic with hate,' according to a DHS agent who shared his impressions of the situation anonymously to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). … The DHS agent called the situation 'surreal.'"

It was that phrase "catatonic with hate" that grabbed me. Someone who is "catatonic with hate" is beyond logic, beyond reason, beyond any ability to examine an issue rationally. This goes way, way beyond simple disagreement over politics, objections to the current commander in chief occupying the White House, or protests over George Floyd's death. These people are insane.

Because leftist philosophy is born of hate, they apparently do not feel they are bound by the "hateful" laws created by "hateful" cis white men, and therefore believe they can operate outside the law.

But it's more than that. These young anarchists can't live with themselves. They can't exist without constant, never-ending torment about the injustice of their very existence.

This hatred (insanity?) is cultivated in every public school environment (kindergarten through graduate school) which teaches that America is a malevolent, imperial, racist superpower. This position is fostered and encouraged by Hollywood and the mainstream media. So "if you embrace an insane premise, you will probably act in an insane manner," to quote WND's David Kupelian.

"They don't seek dialogue," confirms David Limbaugh. "How can you reason with young white leftists who abuse and assault cops, and call African American cops racist? How do you reason with spoiled, self-indulgent and sanctimonious malcontents? Think about it: While rioting over alleged white privilege and white racism against blacks, they lecture, malign and bully blacks. It is tragically surreal. How can you satisfy those who claim that people are guilty of racism by virtue of their race, irrespective of any individual acts of racism? Those accused are given no chance to make their case; there is nothing they can do to acquit themselves because they are convicted as a matter of who they are, not what they've done."

Yes, catatonic with hate.

The long-term health effects on the human body from continuous rage are well-documented, but the effects of hatred go beyond physical wellness. Constant hate and rage fractures family ties, separates friends, makes employment problematic and creates mental instability. It sets people adrift, un-anchored and with no meaning to their lives.

But it's not just health considerations or social ties that are sacrificed. If these people enter their adult years "catatonic with hate," they miss out on so much – the beauty of nature, the bonds of a marital soul-mate, the love of children, the satisfaction of a job well done and of course the peace of God. I mean, honestly, what's left? Hate? More hate? Yet more hate? Is hate a sustainable force?

So all these sad little loser useful idiots are spending their productive years "catatonic with hate" while they destroy ties with parents, siblings, friends, community and church. Not until they grow older and (we hope) wiser will they wonder if all that hate was worth the sacrifice of severed connections, financial insecurity and a lack of faith.

"What we need to understand is that becoming angry and resentful is literally like stepping into an alternate dimension," observes Kupelian in "How Evil Works." "You think differently, you feel differently. When you're mad, your mind doesn't work the same as it normally does. It's almost as though you're connected to a different hard drive and a different operating system with different logic. … Hate, all by itself, is a form of madness."

Sound familiar?

If there's one thing I've learned as I've gotten older, it's that life is short. Before you know it, you're in your late 50s (as I am) and on the downhill side. What have you done that you can look back on with pride and happiness? Have you raised a family? Loved your spouse? Grown a garden? Milked a cow? Built a company? Or have you blocked highways? Defaced buildings? Smashed windows? Spray-painted graffiti? "Canceled" someone's career?

In other words, have you built up, or torn down?

To these rioters who are "catatonic with hate," life has no meaning outside rioting. "Destruction has no meaning. Destructive action can only attract those whose life is meaningless, who have not constructed any meaning of their own that makes their life worth living," observes Gennady Shkliarevsky in a thoughtful piece called "The Seductive Charms of Antifa." "The fact that many young people today are attracted to destructive action is a sad commentary on the state of our civilization that brings up generations of young people who do not engage in the process of creating their own meaning. Our civilization raises young people to consume, not to create."

Is hate a sustainable force?

