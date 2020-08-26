Riots kill 2 in Kenosha

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Kenosha police received a call near midnight informing them of multiple gunshot victims. There were two deaths, and one person was transported to the hospital with "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," the department said in an early Wednesday morning press release.

Information about the victims has not been released. The city police department said a shooting investigation is ongoing.

Graphic videos posted to social media appear to show the moments in which at least some of the shootings took place. Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas (formerly of the Washington Examiner), who was at the scene, reported there being confrontations between protesters and armed citizens who said they wanted to protect businesses.

