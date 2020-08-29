SECTIONS
Rittenhouse was working as lifeguard in Kenosha on day of shooting

Went to clean vandalism at school after work

Published August 29, 2020 at 1:19pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Kyle Rittenhouse is a community lifeguard who was working in Kenosha the day of the shooting.

This simple fact destroys the narrative being peddled by the mainstream media that he had “crossed state lines” to harm the rioters.

In a statement by Rittenhouse’s legal team at Pierce Bainbridge, provided to the Gateway Pundit, they explained that “after Kyle finished his work that day as a community lifeguard in Kenosha, he wanted to help clean up some of the damage, so he and a friend went to the local public high school to remove graffiti by rioters.”

Additionally, the weapon Rittenhouse was using to protect himself and others never crossed state lines.

