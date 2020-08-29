Sandia Labs goes nuclear on employee who sparked internal revolt over critical race theory

(ZERO HEDGE) America's premiere government-funded nuclear weapons design lab, has taken aggressive action against an employee, Casey Peterson, who produced a viral video "pushing back on the narrative of modern systemic racism and white privilege."

Here's the long and short of it via Christopher Rufo - director of the Discovery Institute's Center on Wealth & Poverty, who has directed four documentaries for PBS, Netflix and international television - and has declared 'war' on critical race theory.

On Tuesday, Peterson made a YouTube video "pushing back back on the narrative of modern systemic racism and white privilege."

The video quickly hit 10,000 views within the labs and dozens of Sandia employees contacted Peterson to express support.

Read the full story ›