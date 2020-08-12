Sarah Palin offers Kamala Harris advice

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Former Alaska Republican Gov. Sarah Palin offered 2020 vice presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris some advice Tuesday, warning Harris to “trust no one new.”

Palin, who ran for vice president on the GOP ticket in 2008 with the late Sen. John McCain, directed her comments to Harris in an Instagram post following news that Biden chose Harris as his running mate. Palin offered Harris six pieces of advice, telling Harris, “Don’t forget the women who came before you.”

“Trust no one new,” Palin wrote to Harris. “Fight mightily to keep your own team with you – they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy.”

Palin, who in 2008 faced off against former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, also encouraged Harris not to “get muzzled” and to “connect with media and voters in your own unique way.”

“Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are,” Palin said. ” So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you.”

Palin reminisced on “OTR,” orchestrated campaign stops, “meant to look un-orchestrated where you ‘normalize’ in front of voters,” describing how she once forgot to pack her running shoes and her team used the opportunity to turn the incident into an OTR with media detailing her every move as she tried on running shoes.

“OTR’s get bizarre (try eating in front of vultures looking for the ‘gotcha’ shot!) but my team made OTR’s the second most fun thing,” she said. Palin also described the “ropeline,” where politicians interact with crowds with only a rope or fence between them, calling it the “MOST fun thing.”

“Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth,” she said. “The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve, so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters!”

Palin said she hoped that Harris would have fun on the campaign trail. “This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is,” Palin said.

