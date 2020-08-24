Secret recordings of Melania Trump by former friend to explode in book

First lady Melania Trump is in the bull's-eye of an upcoming book that quotes "harsh" things she allegedly said about Ivanka Trump and other members of the family.

The San Jose Mercury News reported the author is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of Melania Trump and a former White House staffer.

"Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady" is due out Sept. 1.

Another recent book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," describes the first lady's relationship with Ivanka as "strained."

TRENDING: Cher's attempt to volunteer at post office ends in complete failure

Wolkoff’s book apparently will describe how she got to know Melania Trump more than a decade ago when the first lady was the socialite wife of a real estate mogul and reality TV star.

As a special events manager for Vogue, Wolkoff produced the Met Gala, the fashion event organized to benefit New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Melania Trump later brought her in to help organize parties and events for her husband's inauguration.

Is Melania Trump a target merely because she's married to President Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (288 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Wolkoff departed later amid "controversy" over payments to her company for inauguration work, the report said.

The New York Daily News reported the book will "dish" on Melania Trump's reaction to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape and more.

It was not immediately clear when or where the alleged recordings of Melania were made, the Daily News said. In New York and some states, only one participant in a conversation needs to legally consent to being taped.

It's just one of several anti-Trump books to be released in the coming weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.