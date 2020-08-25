See Planned Parenthood explain how abortionists harvest 'intact human fetuses'

A court has unsealed video testimony of Planned Parenthood executives describing how to modify abortion procedures to produce more usable fetal tissues and organs that can be sold for profit.

The Federalist reported the videos show the executives confirming under oath what they previously admitted to undercover reporter David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress, or CMP, in videos published in 2015.

Planned Parenthood claimed the CMP videos were "edited" and that their organ and tissue-harvesting abortion practices were in compliance with the law.

But a video released by CMP on Monday shows Planned Parenthood executives testifying under oath about their use of paperwork loopholes to feign compliance with federal partial-birth abortion law.

The Federalist noted that, as attorney general of California, current vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris prosecuted Daleiden for the videos, claiming they violated privacy laws.

Harris received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Planned Parenthood.

The latest video:

CMP said the new video includes deposition testimony from Deborah Nucatola, who was an executive for Planned Parenthood until about 2016.

"Nucatola famously described Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue research programs, casually over wine and salad at a crowded Los Angeles restaurant, in CMP’s first undercover video release in 2015," CMP said. "In the undercover video, Dr. Nucatola described using ultrasound guidance to flip a fetus to a feet-first position for intact extraction and successful organ harvesting at Planned Parenthood."

She later denied to Congress that procedures are altered to obtain intact organs for sale.

But under oath in her deposition, Nucatola confirms that if she were "aware that it was a donation case," she would change where she grasped the fetus with her forceps to avoid crushing certain organs.

When asked about her description of flipping a fetus to breech position, she first appeared to deny doing so.

But when confronted with her statements on the undercover tape, she conceded, "We've been pretty successful with that."

CMP said that using ultrasound guidance to manipulate the fetus is "the hallmark of the illegal partial-birth abortion procedure," which "attempts to draw a brightline between abortion and infanticide by criminalizing the intact extraction of a living fetus for the purpose of killing the child afterward."

The new video also includes testimony from Tram Nguyen of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast in Houston, Texas.

CMP explained: "The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found in 2019 that CMP’s undercover footage of Nguyen admitting Planned Parenthood could sign a statement disclaiming 'intent' to perform an intact extraction abortion, and then go on to procure an intact fetus, was forensically authentic and accurate evidence that Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast had committed partial-birth abortions. Under oath, when shown the video clip and asked if it was her understanding that an abortion provider could provide an intact fetus so long as the form was signed, Nguyen testifies, 'Yes,' and when asked if it is true that intact abortions occur in spite of the form, Nguyen admits, 'It is true.'"

This month, 28 U.S. senators wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr demanding an update on action the Department of Justice has taken to enforce the laws against trafficking in human fetuses and other violations.

The 2015 videos triggered multiple investigations, lawsuits and requests from Congress for a review and possible charges. At that time, two companies admitted guilt for illegally selling body parts from Planned Parenthood in a $7.8 million settlement with prosecutors.

Daleiden said Planned Parenthood "reflexively proclaims innocence to the public and to a compliant establishment press, but when Planned Parenthood abortion leadership is placed under oath, they testify to crimes against women and infants."

"Criminality in the national taxpayer-funded abortion industry will continue to spread unless federal authorities hold them accountable once and for all," he said.