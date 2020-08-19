Seriously, Netflix, a Ben Crump documentary?

For producer Roger Ross Williams, it must seem like a natural transition, first an Emmy-nominated documentary about Michelle Obama and then a new documentary about "high-profile attorney Ben Crump."

Well, Williams and his producing partner Kenya Barris may be in for a surprise. Crump, who currently represents the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery among others, is at the center of a lawsuit filed by George Zimmerman.

Crump first made his bones at Zimmerman's expense in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin. As I document in my new book, "Unmasking Obama," citizen journalists did the work Williams' friends in the major media should have done in exposing Crump's chicanery.

As Sundance and his fellow Treepers at the Conservative Treehouse proved in real time, Crump coerced false testimony out of Diamond Eugene, a 16-year-old phone witness, to get the transparently innocent Zimmerman arrested.

While the major media were committing any number of acts of serious malpractice – Zimmerman's suit against NBC was rejected only on a technicality – the Treepers were crowdsourcing the evidence.

So tuned in was the Treehouse that observers spotted the prosecutors checking out the Treehouse website while the trial was in session. The Treehouse had fully deconstructed the case long before the trial started. The major media's coverage was a disgrace. Still is.

In 2019, Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert proved beyond any doubt that when Eugene refused to lie under oath, Crump switched her out for an impostor, Eugene's mentally challenged half-sister, Rachel Jeantel.

Yes, Crump deserves a documentary but not at all for the reasons Williams and Barris think he does. I'd title it, "Impostor: The Most Outrageous Fraud in Judicial History."

The documentary Netflix should be airing is Gilbert's "The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud That Divided America." If Netflix execs are interested in the truth, they can check out Gilbert's film free of charge on YouTube.

Gilbert not only exposed the fraud at the heart of the case through his dogged detective work, but he also found the real girlfriend, Diamond Eugene. It was not hard to see why Trayvon was obsessed with this Haitian-American hottie.

What is hard to understand is how the media accepted Rachel Jeantel as Trayvon's girlfriend. For starters, she outweighs him by about a hundred pounds, and she famously can't read "cursive."

My suspicion is that Williams and Barris will leave this part of the story alone. My guess is that they know nothing about the "Trayvon Hoax." The media, even the Florida media, have avoided sharing the indisputable evidence Gilbert gathered.

This evidence, however, has even more real news value given the emergence of Crump as the ringmaster of the George Floyd show. His credibility matters, and he has none.

The Netflix execs have no excuse for not knowing the real story. They greenlighted the deal, which usually involves a financial investment. Then again they have a weakness for woke projects, even if they alienate half their potential viewers in the process.

In May 2018, as a case in point, Netflix signed a multi-year production deal with the Obamas. "Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better," gushed Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer for Netflix at the time.

"We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities," added Sarandos, although one is at a loss to discern what storytelling he was alluding to.

But then again, Barack's memoir, "Dreams from My Father," was as much a whopper as the Crump documentary promises to be.