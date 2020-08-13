SECTIONS
Sheriff bans mask-wearing for employees amid pandemic

'This is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 12, 2020 at 9:20pm
(ABC7) -- MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff is banning mask-wearing for all police officers and anyone visiting his offices -- despite the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on the state.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods wrote that "masks will not be worn" by on-duty employees, according to an email obtained by ABC News. Exceptions include at courthouses, jails, schools and hospitals.

"Now, I can already hear the whining and just so you know I did not make this decision easily and I have weighed it out for the past two weeks. ... This is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion," he wrote.

Read the full story ›

