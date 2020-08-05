SECTIONS
Shutdown cost Disney $3.5 billion in theme park operating income

Also saw decreases in its merchandise licensing and retail businesses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2020 at 9:20pm
(CNBC) -- While Disney was able to reopen most of its international theme parks in recent months, the continued closure of Disney World and Disneyland in the U.S. resulted in a big financial hit.

On Tuesday, the company said the Covid-19 outbreak cost its Parks, Experiences and Products segment around $3.5 billion in lost operating income during its fiscal third-quarter.

That unit includes all six of Disney’s international theme parks, its cruise lines, hotels and tours, as well as its merchandise.

Read the full story ›

