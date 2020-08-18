SECTIONS
'Similar to an NPR pledge drive': Best Twitter reactions to 'weird' Democratic Convention

'I don't know how any persuadable voter would sit through this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2020 at 11:08pm
Michelle Obama (Video screenshot)

By Thomas Catenacci
Daily Caller News Foundation

The virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night and viewers were quick to notice that it would not be the same as conventions of years past.

The online convention began with actress Eva Longoria Bastón, the convention’s host, giving an opening speech. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida commented that the choice for Bastón to host was out of touch.

Other Twitter users noted that the convention, held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic was awkward and “weird.”

Washington Post reporter James Hohmann tweeted that the convention felt “like watching a national Zoom meeting.”

However, not all reactions to the opening of the online convention were negative.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

