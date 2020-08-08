Small town's ministers fight for Nativity display at Christmas

Amid the dog days of summer, a coalition of Christian ministers in Brownstown, Indiana, is fighting to maintain the right to display their beloved Nativity scene at Christmas.

The non-profit legal group Becket has filed a friend-of-the-court briefing with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of the Brownstown Area Ministerial Association, which bought the display for the town of some 3,000 people decades ago.

The lawsuit was filed by Rebecca Woodring, described by Becket as an "out-of-towner" who "felt offended by the mere sight of the display in the town square."

She sued Jackson County to obtain a court judgment banning the display.

The lower court ruled in her favor.

Doug Pogue, president of the association, said the annual Nativity "isn’t just a beloved holiday tradition, it’s a symbol of unity and God’s 'goodwill to all men' during the Christmas season."

"In a time of such fear and uncertainty in our country, it’s heartbreaking to think that our town could lose this important symbol of hope," he said.

Becket argues the Supreme Court ruled in its landmark American Legion v. American Humanist Association decision that public religious symbols such as a Nativity are constitutionally protected.

"In Woodring v. Jackson County, the district court applied an outdated legal rule (the Lemon test) and struck down the display," Becket explained. "Now on appeal to the Seventh Circuit, Becket (representing the ministerial association), filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the Nativity scene, which is part of a broader 'Hometown Holiday' display that includes Santa, carolers, and several reindeer."

"Scrubbing religious symbols from the public square isn’t neutral – but hostile to religion," said Diana Verm, senior counsel at Becket. "Three courts of appeals have already followed the Supreme Court’s lead and recognized that principle. We are confident that the Seventh Circuit will follow suit and preserve this beloved local display."

Several other appeals courts already have formally adopted the American Legion precedent. A decision against the display would carve a new and unprecedented path, Becket said.

The legal team explained the ministers raise funds for a food pantry and assist residents with their rent or mortgage.

In 2003, the association bought the Nativity display, and it has been displayed with other Christmas symbols in front of the historic Jackson County Courthouse each holiday season since.

The lawyers argue the new Supreme Court precedent provides for a test based on history and tradition for all "religiously expressive monuments, symbols and practices."

The district court, the filing said, made an error in not following that precedent.

In addition to being supported by the Supreme Court, Brownstown's Nativity scene "is constitutional because it fits comfortably within our nation's history and tradition of similar displays," they wrote.

Claims of "offense" from seeing such displays are common, but "courts need not get sucked into resolving these aesthetic disputes," the filing said.

"As Justice Gorsuch recognized, following American Legion's rejection of Lemon, there is no reason to maintain the fiction that an 'offended observer' has a sufficient injury to satisfy Article III's standing requirements."