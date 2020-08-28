SECTIONS
Soros-backed DA requires officers consider if looter 'needed' stolen goods before charging

'We're Black, we're female, and we're prosecutors. We work as the gatekeepers in this flawed system'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2020 at 11:24am
(RED STATE) Last week we brought you the story of Nichelle Holmes, a Deputy District Attorney in California who made social media posts proclaiming “We want more than a citation for vandalism” for the couple who painted over a Black Lives Matter mural in her jurisdiction. The office has now charged the couple with a “hate crime.”

Holmes’ boss, Diana Becton, is in her first term as elected District Attorney, one of a number of district attorneys heavily supported by lefty billionaire George Soros. Sources tell RedState that as soon as Becton took over she implemented major changes in the way the office was run and in the way crimes were charged and how aggressively cases were prosecuted. One recent change, which I’ll address further in a moment, has to do with charging people for “looting,” which is basically stealing during a state of emergency (i.e., protests or riots).

