S&P 500 closes lower for first time in 8 days as tech shares drop

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 gave up its gains with less than one hour left in the session as declines in some of the major tech names mounted.

The broader market index was down 0.5% in late-day trading. At one point in the day, the S&P 500 was up as much as 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw most of its gains evaporate and traded just 21 points higher, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, falling 1.1%.

Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 was within 0.5% of its intraday all-time high from Feb. 19.

