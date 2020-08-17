S&P 500 rises to start week, but comes up just short of a record close

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose slightly on Monday to start the week, but fell short of a record closing high once again amid declining trading volumes and lingering concerns over a U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill.

The broader market index gained 0.3% to close at 3,381.99. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1% to 11,129.73, hitting an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 85 points, or about 0.3%, to close at 27,844.91.

Shares of Alphabet and Microsoft both rose at least 0.7% to lead the Nasdaq higher. Amazon, meanwhile, gained 1.1% after Reuters reported — citing sources — the e-commerce giant wants a minority stake in cloud company Rackspace Technology. CNBC confirmed the report through a source. Shares of Rackspace advanced more than 10% on the news.

