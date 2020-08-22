St. Pete protester caught with Molotov cocktail, loaded gun, police say

(ABC NEWS) A St. Petersburg protester has been charged with terrorist activity after police discovered a Molotov cocktail in his car that was parked outside of police headquarters.

Police arrested 26-year-old Abraham Quraishi for inciting a riot and resisting arrest with violence during a June 3 protest outside of police headquarters.

The arrest was reported on the following day as Chief Anthony Holloway described how Quraishi threw a round of ammunition at the direction of officers during the protest. Officers soon realized Quraishi was carrying a loaded firearm without a permit.

