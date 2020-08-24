SECTIONS
Stars attending VMAs from out of state will NOT be subject to N.Y. quarantine mandate

'Rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2020 at 8:36pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Stars will have the privilege of skipping out on New York's 14-day quarantine mandate when they visit for the MTV Video Music Awards next week.

The awards, set for Aug. 30, will take on a different format this year as performances will be held outdoors with little to no audiences due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the event usually serves as a who's who of the music biz, many celebrities will be in attendance, but will not be required to adhere to the 14-day quarantine rule put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the New York Post.

Read the full story ›

