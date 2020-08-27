State cancels medical license of Muslim who threatened Jews with 'wrong meds'

The Ohio State Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a woman who took to social media with a threat to give "wrong meds" to Jews.

Lara Kollab, a Muslim medical resident who already had been booted from her educational program for her anti-Semitic rants, referred to Jewish people as dogs, downplayed the Holocaust and stated she was "brutally unsympathetic" about the issue.

The Cleveland Clinic, where she had been working, dismissed her, stating, "We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system."

The American Center for Law and Justice previously called for the revocation of her medical licence.

ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow called her behavior "abhorrent and dangerous."

"The issue is: should a doctor who makes threats about giving Jews the wrong medication with the intent to cause harm to be entitled to practice medicine? The answer is no. The medical license should be permanently revoked. Threats to cause harm must never be tolerated in any setting – including the medical field."

She deleted and deactivate her social media accountes after attention was drawn to her views.

The ACLJ filed a formal complaint with the Ohio State Board of Medical Examiners, explaining the Muslim woman's statements "and intentions go far beyond the realms of free speech. Allowing her near any patients could literally jeopardize lives."

Fox News reported Kollab had surrendered her training certificate to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery last month, and the board voted to "permanently revoke" it recently.

The investigation into her activities found she "violated rules of conduct by failing to exhibit good moral character and 'making a false, fraudulent, deceptive, or misleading statement in relation to the practice of medicine."

Her social media diatribes were documented by Canary Mission, an anti-hate watchdog that exposes anti-Semitism, Fox News reported.

Some of her remarks, according to Canary's translation, include:

"Hahha ewww.. I'll purposely give all the [Jews] the wrong meds."

"Look, Haifa is sweet (nice), but it's full of Jewish dogs, and it looks like America, meaning, it wasn't that special to me."

"I don't mean to sound insensitive but I have a REALLY hard time feeling bad about Holocaust seeing as the people who were in it now kill my people."

"I blame israel for everything. everything that goes wrong, i say [Allah will kill the Jews] :P."

"why is this airport literally full of Jews. I just had an evil staring contest with one bc he was staring. they look like settlers."

"jewish settlers in palestine are the descendants of the nazis."

"Annoying to go to school in a city full of Jews because everywhere I go I hear about the wonderful israel. About to tell this guy to stfu."