Student expelled for racist social media reinstated, school finds she didn't post it

(NBC NEWS) Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, said Tuesday a student expelled for racist social media was reinstated after an appeal revealed the woman did not post the content.

"We received new information showing that the student did not post the racist content in early June," the school said in a statement. "We will ensure she transitions seamlessly back into campus life when the fall semester begins. She has our full support."

The expulsion was announced by the school June 4 after the college, the first in the world chartered for women, was made aware of the postings that morning, according to Tuesday's statement as well as one made June 4.

