Student gifted a Steinway piano after playing tune on antique-store instrument

A college student who rocketed to social-media fame when he was captured on video playing a tune on an old piano in an antique store burst into tears when he was told the store owner was gifting him a Steinway.

"To see him cry made me cry," said Mark Waters, owner of the ReMARKable Cleanouts store in Norwood, Massachusetts.

John Capron, 23, was visiting the store weeks ago with his girlfriend when he spotted an old $200 Whitney instrument,

reported WCVB-TV in Boston.

With permission, he sat down and played a rendition of the Journey hit "Don't Stop Believin'."

WCVB posted video:

Waters originally wanted to give Capron the Whitney piano then abruptly changed his mind and selected a $3,000 Steinway that was in the back of the store.

"To see him cry made me cry," Waters told WCVB. "It's just going to sit here, so if you can bring it into somebody else's life and bring it back to life, then God bless America, you know what I mean? That’s what life's about! I wish I could do this every day!"