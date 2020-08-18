Students forbidden from criticizing BLM, gay marriage, abortion

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An Iowa State University English professor who told her students they could not criticize Black Lives Matter, gay marriage or abortion in their papers was forced on Monday to correct her syllabus to better protect free speech rights on campus.

English Professor Chloe Clark had told her students that in their papers and projects “you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously.”

She included the admonishment to students in her English 250 class, described as a written, oral, visual and electronic composition course, under a subhead she titled “GIANT WARNING” in all caps, according to a copy of the syllabus obtained by Young America’s Foundation.

