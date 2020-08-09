SECTIONS
Students want fraternities and sororities abolished, accuse them of white elitism

'Greek Life allows rich white people to live in a rich white bubble for 4 years'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2020 at 3:15pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A group of students at Northwestern University, including fraternity and sorority members, want to see the abolition of Greek life on campus.

Advocates for abolition accused the Greek life system of promoting elitist and racist attitudes, according to an anonymous Instagram page that publishes stories about the fraternity and sorority system at Northwestern.

The advocates say the current system primarily benefits white and wealthy students.

Read the full story ›

