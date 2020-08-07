Surprise! Official who announced Twitter's ban of Trump campaign is Dem activist

The Twitter employee who announced Wednesday that the account of President Trump's campaign team had been suspended is Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris' former press secretary.

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump 2020 campaign, noted spokesman Nick Pacilio's employment history after Twitter suspended the account because his tweet of a video clip of a "Fox & Friends" interview in which Trump said children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.

"Silicon Valley is hopelessly biased against the president and only enforces the rules in one direction," Murtaugh wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post erroneously reported that Twitter had banned President Trump's personal account.

Several Post journalists spread the false report on their Twitter platforms that Trump's account had been suspended, Fox News reported.

The paper ultimately issued a correction.

Facebook also removed posts that linked to video from Trump's interview with "Fox & Friends."

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said the actions of Twitter and Facebook are "worse than bias."

He pointed to the recent Senate hearing with CEOs Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Sundar Pichai of Google.

"And does anybody remember Zuckerberg telling Congress that Facebook had no desire to be the arbiter of truth, that that’s not what they were there to do? No, no, no. And we don’t want to be the arbiter of truth," Limbaugh said. "When he said that, I cocked my head, I looked at him, well, then what the hell are you doing? If you don’t care to be the arbiter of truth, then why do you ban anybody?

Limbaugh wanted to know who is the medical doctor Zuckerberg relies on "who knows everything about hydroxychloroquine sufficiently so that when President Trump talks about it you can pull down his tweet or his Facebook post."

"I mean, Twitter and Facebook both apparently have people on the staff that know more than the doctors who prescribe this stuff and will take down anything somebody says that is in support of hydroxychloroquine," he said.

Twitter and Facebook claimed Trump's statement that children are almost "immune" to the virus was "misinformation," despite the fact that studies have shown the number of coronavirus cases among children is only a tiny fraction of the overall cases.

Facebook said: "This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation."

Trump campaign spokeswoman Courtney Parella said the president was just stating "a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus."

"Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this president, where the rules are only enforced in one direction," she said.

Trump told "Fox & Friends": "If you look at children, children are almost — I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease. So few — they’ve gotten stronger.

"Hard to believe. I don’t know how you feel about it, but they have much stronger immune systems than we do, somehow, for this. And they don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem," he added.

He said children are not "totally immune."

Researchers have said children can be infected but likely have milder symptoms.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported researchers at the New South Wales' National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance in Australia published a study of staff and students at five primary schools and 10 high schools in April finding only two people of 863 people contracted COVID-19.