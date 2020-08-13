Tennessee to release toolkit on child wellbeing checks

(TN.GOV) – Today, the Tennessee Department of Education released a toolkit on child wellbeing checks to help ensure the needs of children are being met during and after extended periods away from school and to empower local communities to support child wellbeing.

To support this work, the department is setting aside $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide regional support for districts in implementing safe and healthy practices in schools. Details of how districts may apply will be shared with directors of schools in the coming days. In addition, a CDC grant will fund eight regional staff to support this work across the state.

"Since we know many children have experienced adversity due to the pandemic, child wellbeing checks are a deliberate way all stakeholders in the community can help ensure the needs of our children are met," said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. "I am encouraged by the hard work and dedication of the Task Force and our districts to support kids and their holistic needs."

