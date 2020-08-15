SECTIONS
Tensions linger between Biden and Obama camps throughout 2020 primary campaign

'Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f--k things up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:20pm
(FOX NEWS) Despite the best-friend bond Joe Biden touts with former President Obama, tensions have lingered between the two statesmen over their vastly different governing styles, according to a Politico report.

To start, a number of anonymously sourced quotes from Obama leaked out throughout the 2020 Biden campaign where the former president allegedly expressed doubts about his former running mates’ fitness for office.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f--k things up,” one Democrat who spoke to the former president recalled him saying.

When lamenting his own diminishing relationship with the current Democratic electorate, particularly in Iowa, Obama reportedly told one 2020 candidate: “And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”

Read the full story ›

