Truck with supplies for protesters seized by law enforcement in Kenosha

(WISN) A U-Haul truck loaded with supplies for protesters in Kenosha was seized by police or federal agents Wednesday, and the two people inside were arrested.

The Milwaukee church that sent the supplies said it hasn’t been given an explanation, so WISN 12 News asked the Kenosha police chief Friday why their $1,000 worth of food, snacks and drinks destined for protesters was intercepted.

"We happily loaded it up with what we had," said the Rev. Jonah Overton, of Zao MKE Church.

Overton took WISN 12 News inside what they call their supply depot for protests at their church near UW-Milwaukee.

