Trump admits moving U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was 'for the evangelicals'

Says Christians 'are more excited about that than Jewish people'

Published August 19, 2020 at 3:12pm
(THE INDEPENDENT) -- Donald Trump admitted his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was made largely for Evangelical Christians, a community staunchly supportive of his presidency.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday, the president also suggested that ”the evangelicals” were more enthusiastic about his decision than Jewish people.

“And we moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. That’s for the evangelicals,” Mr Trump told supporters at Wittman Regional Airport on Monday, as Democrats prepared for the first night of the party’s virtual convention.

