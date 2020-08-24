SECTIONS
Trump announces emergency authorization of 'breakthrough' coronavirus treatment

'A powerful therapy that transfuses very very strong antibodies'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2020 at 8:22pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump on Sunday granted an emergency authorization for the usage of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus patients, dubbing it a “major breakthrough."

Speaking to reporters from the White House Sunday, Trump said the FDA has "issued an emergency use authorization... for a treatment known as convalescent plasma."

"This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection," Trump said, adding that the authorization will "expand access to this treatment."

