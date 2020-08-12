Trump: If Biden wins, Americans will 'have to learn to speak Chinese'

President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of the potential for more Chinese influence over their lives if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the November election.

Trump joined conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt to discuss, among other topics, foreign policy.

After criticizing Biden for being weak against arguably the country’s most potent geopolitical threat, China, Trump argued that his administration’s work to reduce billion-dollar trade deficits against the emerging superpower would be undone.

On the topic of foreign influence in the election, Hewitt asked Trump about a recent report stating that the Chinese government would like to see Biden unseat Trump.

Politico reported this week that U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that China is hoping President Donald Trump will lose to Biden.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in a statement that China “prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection.”

Asked by Hewitt why he thinks Beijing is pulling for a Biden victory, Trump said he thinks the country is not pleased to negotiate with him, citing tariffs.

“Because they’ll own the United States if he wins, and with me, they were having the worst year in 67 years because I tariffed the hell out of them,” he said.

“We took in billions and billions of dollars. I gave some of it to the farmers because they were targeted, and I put the rest in the Treasury of the United States,” Trump continued.

“We’ve taken in tens of billions of dollars from China, and it was having a huge impact on China, negative impact on China,” Trump added.

Trump further argued, citing Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, that the Chinese Communist Party would have unprecedented influence over not only Biden but ordinary Americans.

“China will own, just like when his son walked out with $1.5 billion dollars from China to manage, where he’ll make millions of dollars a year,” Trump said.

“Look, China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States.”

“You’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth,” the president said.

Trump further predicted that if Biden does indeed win the November election, more major cities will look like Portland, Oregon, which has been in a state of perpetual protest and chaos since May.

The president also predicted an economic collapse, telling Hewitt, "You’re going to have a stock market crash the equivalent of 1928 and 1929."

Trump’s campaign has accused Biden of being soft regarding the threat China poses to American interests for months.

Recently, Trump has tied Biden to China, making the relationship a campaign issue.

The campaign released an ad in May highlighting some of Biden’s former statements about Beijing.

Reminding voters of Biden's criticism of Trump's travel ban to China at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the ad read, “During America’s crisis Biden protected China’s feelings."

