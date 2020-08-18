SECTIONS
Trump cites 'greatest economy,' saving 'millions of lives'

Comments follow Michelle Obama's complaint his White House lacks 'empathy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2020 at 9:09am
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump on Tuesday hit back at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying he wouldn’t have been elected “if it weren’t for the job done” by her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s tweets come after the former first lady slammed the president and his administration during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying that his White House operates in "chaos” and without “empathy," while urging voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

