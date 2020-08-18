Trump cites 'greatest economy,' saving 'millions of lives'

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump on Tuesday hit back at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying he wouldn’t have been elected “if it weren’t for the job done” by her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s tweets come after the former first lady slammed the president and his administration during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying that his White House operates in "chaos” and without “empathy," while urging voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden like their lives depend on it.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

